Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $98.6 per barrel, up by 25 cents (0.25 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $102.6 per barrel, while the minimum price was $95.96.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $96.44 per barrel this week, growing by 18 cents (0.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $100.48 per barrel, while the minimum price was $93.78.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $67.23 per barrel this week, which was $1.6 (2.32 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.21 per barrel, while the minimum price – $64.29.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $97.29 per barrel this week, thus rising by $1.43 (1.5 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $101.72 per barrel, while the minimum price – $94.56.
|
Oil grade/date
|
November 7, 2022
|
November 8, 2022
|
November 9, 2022
|
November 10, 2022
|
November 11, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$102.6
|
$99.92
|
$96.07
|
$95.96
|
$98.47
|
$98.6
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$100.48
|
$97.76
|
$93.88
|
$93.78
|
$96.29
|
$96.44
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$72.21
|
$68.49
|
$64.54
|
$64.29
|
$66.6
|
$67.23
|
Brent Dated
|
$101.72
|
$98.92
|
$94.78
|
$94.56
|
$96.78
|
$97.29
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 12)
