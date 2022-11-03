Azerbaijan restores roads on its liberated territories - executive director of CAERC

3 November 2022 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has designed the restoration and construction of 760 kilometers of roads, 340 kilometers of railways and more than 50 power plants on its liberated territories, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan (CAERC), Professor of Economics Vusal Gasimli told reporters, Trend reports on November 3.

According to him, Azerbaijan's government studied the experience of the post-conflict reconstruction of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Japan and European countries.

"The feature of the country's strategy on restoration is that this work is being carried out at the expense of internal funds. The second feature is that Azerbaijan is carrying out this work at an accelerated pace. In the shortest period, the country built two international airports, designed 760 kilometers of roads, 340 kilometers of railways, more than 50 power plants and other facilities," Gasimli said.

"Azerbaijan also prepared a plan for agricultural activities that will be carried out on the territory of 50 hectares, and activities in the field of beekeeping. Another feature of the strategy is the implementation of many projects simultaneously in various areas in accordance with the new management model, " Gasimli added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz