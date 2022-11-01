Azerbaijan's ADY Express makes new appointments

1 November 2022 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary company of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has made changes in personnel, Trend reports citing the press service of the company.

Vugar Mirgasimov has been appointed Director of ADY Express LLC. He has been working for more than 25 years in the logistics field and for the last ten years - in BP and is an experienced specialist in this field.

As part of the ongoing reforms, new employees have been appointed to a number of important positions in ADY Express LLC.

"Reforms carried out by the company are aimed at increasing its competitiveness, ensuring transparency and, in general, developing rail freight transportation. The improvement of the company's activities continues," the press service said.

