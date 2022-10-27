Azerbaijan to participate in meeting of OTS countries transport ministers

27 October 2022 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will participate in the meeting of transport ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by the country’s Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rovshan Rustamov. The meeting will be held in Uzbekistan on October 27-28.

The member countries will discuss issues related to the further development of international cargo transportation processes, increasing the transit potential of the region, as well as the development of alternative transport routes.

Moreover, the event will include a meeting of railway administrations of the member states of the OTS and the fifth meeting of the heads of ports of the member states.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement is expected to be reached on documents on international multimodal transportation and a program of interdependence in the transport sector between the OTS member states.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz