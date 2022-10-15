Russia's trade representative reveals promising areas for exporting goods to Azerbaijan

15 October 2022 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia's Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov took part in an online session of trade representatives within the Interregional Export Forum 2022, Trend reports citing the Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan.

While delivering a speech, Mirsayapov outlined promising niches for the export of Russian commodities to Azerbaijan, including power engineering products, building materials, cable products, chemical components, fertilizers, and agricultural machinery.

The demand for Russian products is determined by the industrial and agricultural specialization of the Azerbaijani economy, the need for social and economic development of the Azerbaijani regions, as well as the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz