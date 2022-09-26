Minister: Entire Azerbaijan to have high-speed broadband internet by 2024

26 September 2022 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The entire territory of Azerbaijan will have high-speed broadband internet by 2024, Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at the ministerial roundtable on “Building a better digital future for all”, before the next International Telecommunication Union Conference, which will be held in Bucharest, Romania from September 26 to October 14.

Speaking at the event, the minister noted that favorable conditions for public-private partnerships have been created in Azerbaijan to develop the appropriate infrastructure for digital transformation in remote areas of the country.

“Thanks to ongoing projects, it’s planned to provide the entire territory of the country with high-speed broadband internet by 2024,” he said.

He added that special attention is also paid to the development of efficient mobile internet networks and mobile communications.

The event was attended by representatives from about 40 countries, including Azerbaijan, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Korea, Spain, Portugal, and Sweden.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a specialized UN agency for information and communications technologies (ICT), with which Azerbaijan closely cooperates. Founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks, the union allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strives to improve access to ICTs to underserved communities worldwide.

