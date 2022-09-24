Azerbaijan's draft budget for 2023 and next three years to be submitted to country's president

24 September 2022 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

The "Draft state and consolidated budgets of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 and the consolidated budget indicators for the next three years" and the "Concept and forecast indicators of the economic and social development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 and the next three years" have been approved, Azernews reports.

The relevant decree has been signed by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

Following the resolution, these projects along with other documents stipulated by the Budget System Law will be submitted to the Azerbaijani president.