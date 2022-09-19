Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss energy cooperation expansion [PHOTO]

19 September 2022 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed opportunities for the expansion of cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Musadik Masood Malik, who was on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on issues such as Azerbaijan's experience in expanding energy export infrastructure, transportation, and export of natural gas, cooperation in the area of liquefied natural gas supply to Pakistan, the country's pipeline transport infrastructure, and retail sales of oil products.

Moreover, the Pakistani minister was informed about the green energy potential of Azerbaijan, projects implemented with foreign investment in order to realize this potential, and the work done to create a green energy zone in the country's liberated territories.

Musadik Masood Malik also met with Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Rovnag Abdullayev. Emphasizing the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations, the parties noted the importance of major international oil and gas projects implemented at the initiative and with the active participation of Azerbaijan.

They mentioned that trade is one of the main areas of partnership between the two countries, adding that the work continues on the signing of the preferential trade agreement, which will make a special contribution in this area.

The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation in energy, transit and logistics, and industrial sectors, implementation of joint projects, as well as the participation of Pakistani companies in projects being implemented in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Additionally, the meeting was also held between Azerbaijan's State Oil Company President Rovshan Najaf and Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Musadik Masood Malik. The parties stressed that Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations are successfully developing in various fields.

They discussed the prospects of mutual cooperation in the oil and gas sector, especially in the trade of oil products, the supply of liquefied natural gas, as well as the development of gas infrastructure. In addition, potential opportunities for cooperation with Pakistan companies were discussed.

Musadik Masood Malik also once again expressed Pakistan's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and condolences to the families of servicemen, who died while preventing a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various sectors of the economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $11.7 million in 2021.

