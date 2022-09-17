Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

17 September 2022 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $96.1 per barrel, having risen by 87 cents (0.92 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $97.6 per barrel, while the minimum price was $93.89.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan has totaled $94.68 per barrel this week, up by 92 cents (0.98 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $96.21 per barrel, while the minimum price was $92.47.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $67.36 per barrel this week, which was 24 cents (0.35 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.48 per barrel, while the minimum price - $64.8.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $91.61 per barrel this week, thus increasing by 99 cents (0.89 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $93.21 per barrel, while the minimum price –$89.23.

Oil grade/date September 12, 2022 September 13, 2022 September 14, 2022 September 15, 2022 September 16, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $97.6 $95.86 $97.49 $93.89 $95.64 $96.1 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $96.21 $94.52 $96.08 $92.47 $94.11 $94.68 Urals (EX NOVO) $69.48 $67.38 $68.66 $64.8 $66.5 $67.36 Brent Dated $93.21 $91.45 $93.13 $89.23 $91.02 $91.61

( 1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 17)

