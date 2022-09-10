Kadri Simson to renew energy dialogue with Azerbaijan in coming weeks

10 September 2022 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson plans to renew energy dialogue with Azerbaijan in coming weeks, Azernews reports.

She made the remarks ahead of the Extraordinary Energy Council in Brussels.

“There is ongoing work with our international partners. For next weeks I am planning to renew the energy dialogue with Algeria I have been over the past month, Azerbaijan. I will have this Sunday a meeting hopefully with Norwegian minister. So this is ongoing work so that our international partners, including the US can support us,” said Simson.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, annually supplies eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.

The European Union has expressed its support to the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor. In July this year, Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed a memorandum of understanding, which among other issues, also envisages doubling the Corridor’s capacity to 20 billion cubic meters per year by 2027.

