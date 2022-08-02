Azerbaijan releases data on mortgage loans

2 August 2022 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Mortgage loans worth 2.22 billion manat ($1.3 billion) were issued to 39,778 borrowers through Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, as of August 2, Trend reports via the fund.

As part of the mechanism for renting apartments with the right to buy out, 1,847 citizens have improved their living conditions.

The amount of guarantees and subsidies provided by the fund for business projects amounted to 312.4 million manat ($183 million).

