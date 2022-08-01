Azerbaijan, ADB interest in cooperation in public-private partnership field

1 August 2022 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have expressed interest in cooperation in the field of public-private partnership, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and a group of experts on the public-private sector of the Asian Development Bank.

During the meeting, Orkhan Mammadov expressed Azerbaijan's interest in studying the ADB's experience in the mentioned area. They also exchanged views on organizing a study tour and joint events.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the Asian Development Bank since 1999. Since then, the bank has committed $4.4 billion in loans, and $32.28 million in technical assistance projects, including ADB-administered co-financing for Azerbaijan.

