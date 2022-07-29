IRENA: Total capacity of renewable sources in Azerbaijan up by 0.6 pct

29 July 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The total capacity of renewable sources in Azerbaijan increased by 0.6 percent to 1,305 MW in 2021, Azernews quotes International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) report.

In keeping with the report, the total capacity of renewable energy sources in 2020 amounted to 1,296 MW.

At the same time, electricity production from renewable energy sources in the country decreased from 1,910 GWh in 2020 to 1,413 GWh in 2021.

Azerbaijan's solar power production increased from 44 GWh to 47 GWh in 2020 compared to 2019, while wind energy production decreased from 105 GWh to 96 GWh. Offshore wind energy production decreased from 105 GWh to 96 GWh.

Renewable energy currently accounts for 17 percent of total energy production in the country. The goal is to raise those percentages to 30 percent by 2030.

The potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan is 27,000 MW, including 3,000 MW in wind energy, 23,000 MW in solar energy, 380 MW in biomass energy, and 520 MW in the energy of mountain rivers.

