Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund allocates concessional loan

7 July 2022 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund continues to support production and processing-oriented projects in the non-oil and gas industries, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, within the above support, the fund allocated a concessional loan in the amount of 130,000 manat ($76,470) to “The Best Choice” LLC, engaged in the production of lavender oil in Gabala.

