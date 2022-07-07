Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund allocates concessional loan
By Trend
The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund continues to support production and processing-oriented projects in the non-oil and gas industries, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.
According to Jabbarov, within the above support, the fund allocated a concessional loan in the amount of 130,000 manat ($76,470) to “The Best Choice” LLC, engaged in the production of lavender oil in Gabala.
