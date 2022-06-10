Baku, Bern agree on boosting cooperation to qualitatively new level of partnership

10 June 2022 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Switzerland have agreed on the need to further develop cooperation and elevate it to a qualitatively new level of partnership, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made during a meeting between Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov and Secretary-General of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Markus Seiler.

"Was glad to discuss state of play and perspectives of Azerbaijani-Swiss relations with Secretary-General of FDFA H. E. Markus Seiler. Agreed on excellent experience of 30 years old cooperation and necessity of its further development up to qualitatively new level of partnership," Isgandarov wrote on his official Twitter page.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland are cooperating in various economic fields. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $457.2 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5 million and imports for $184.7 million.

