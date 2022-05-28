Azerbaijan eyes increasing economic co-op with Malaysia - ambassador

28 May 2022 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan seeks to spur economic cooperation with Malaysia in such sectors as trade, investments, and tourism, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Malaysia Irfan Davudov said at the reception held in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated on May 28, Trend reports via Malaysian media.

According to the ambassador, both Malaysia, and Azerbaijan have huge, untapped potential in trade and other areas such as education, scientific research, culture, art and tourism.

Malaysia has been one of the closest partners of Azerbaijan, and among the first to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence, he said.

“We are successfully cooperating within the framework of the United Nations, its subsidiaries and specialized organizations, within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement,” Davudov added.

Azerbaijan and Malaysia established diplomatic ties in 1993.

