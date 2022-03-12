By Trend

The world needs smart energy transition, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov addressing the energy security panel at Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

“We need very well, though-out energy policies, long-term energy policies, and we need really to keep issues of energy security, of course, along with other components of energy issues at the focus of our international agenda, at the focus of all states. It is very important. We should not underestimate the role of one kind of energy source and give priority to others. We really need smart energy transition,” he added.

