By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Moldovan Parliament President Igor Grosu have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, energy, humanitarian, tourism, and other areas.

The meeting took place during Grosu's visit to Baku, according to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, the parties noted that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova are flourishing in a variety of areas.

There was also optimism that the visit of Moldova's parliament president to Azerbaijan would help to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Cooperation in various international and regional programs and projects, including those related to energy and transportation in the frameworks of the Silk Road, TRACECA, GUAM, and the Eastern Partnership, provides a good opportunity for joint action.

