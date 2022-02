By Trend

The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund provided soft loans worth 130.6 million manat ($76.8 million) to finance 1,902 projects in 2021, Trend reports citing the fund.

Below is a list of authorized credit organizations that provided the largest amount of soft loans last year:

Name Amount of loans "Bank Respublika" OJSC 20.3 million manat ($11.9 million) "PashaBank" OJSC 17.5 million manat ($10.3 million) "Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan" OJSC 17.3 million manat ($10.1 million) "АВВ" OJSC 17 million manat ($10 million) "Rabitabank" OJSC 10.1 million manat ($5.9 million)

