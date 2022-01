By Trend

An action plan has been developed to provide Azerbaijani areas liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] with internet, Rovshan Rustamov, deputy minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

"The communications infrastructure will be restored in accordance with the plan for the restoration of the liberated territories," Rustamov said.

