By Trend

The measures have been taken to exempt import of hybrid and electric cars from customs duties and value added tax next year, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Colonel-General Safar Mehdiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"High or low duties, excise taxes on cars are not set by the State Customs Committee," Mehdiyev said. "The corresponding decisions are made by the government and executed by customs structures. Taxes and duties which are applied today are still consistent with the rules adopted several years ago."

Mehdiyev said that growth in duties is not expected soon.

"The corresponding measures were even taken to exempt import of hybrid cars and electric vehicles from customs duties and value added tax next year," chairman said. "Perhaps, they will be disclosed in the coming days."