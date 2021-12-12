By Trend

The construction of a new bridge over the Astarachay River between Azerbaijan and Iran will begin soon, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada told Iran Press News Agency, Trend reports.

According to Alizada, a meeting of working groups led by the deputy transport ministers of the two countries was held in Iran’s Astara city recently in connection with the construction of a bridge over the Astarachay River.

The ambassador added that a number of issues, including the location of the bridge, the bridge project, the estimated cost and so on were discussed during the meeting. The results will be submitted to the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Economic Commission. After the discussions finalized in this commission, the construction of the bridge will begin.

"The new bridge will both facilitate the movement of vehicles and create conditions for comfortable use of people," he said.

It is planned to build a new bridge over the Astarachay River between Azerbaijan and Iran. The new bridge will be 97 meters long and 32 meters wide. The bridge will have two sidewalks and a four-lane road. The construction cost of the bridge will be 5 million euro. Each country will provide 50 percent of these funds.

