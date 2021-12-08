By Trend

Azerbaijan and Iran discussed the issue related to the construction of a bridge and a pedestrian crossing over the Astarachay River, Trend reports on Dec. 8 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the message, a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov visited Iran’s Astara town to discuss the issues related to the transport sector between the two countries.

Will be updated

