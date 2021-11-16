By Trend

Istanbul Public-Private Partnership Center of Excellence has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, Eyup Vural Aydın, Chairman of Istanbul Public-Private Partnership Center of Excellence told Trend .

“One of our first goals is to use Turkey’s experience in Azerbaijan within this agreement,” Eyup Vural Aydın added.

"Another goal is to invest in healthcare,” Chairman of Istanbul Public-Private Partnership Center of Excellence said. “We will share the important experience gained by Turkey over 15 years and together with investors from Turkey and other countries we will improve the quality of healthcare services in Azerbaijan soon."

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association of Turkey (MUSIAD) has begun in Baku with the participation of businessmen from a number of countries and government officials.

The forum was organized with the aim of developing bilateral trade and economic relations between countries, creating models of sustainable cooperation, strengthening ties in the field of investment and business. The IBF Forum, founded in 1995 by MUSİAD and held once a year, organizes panel discussions, presentations, bilateral meetings and other events.

From Turkey 550 businessmen arrived to participate in the forum. Prospects for the development of Azerbaijan's economy, investments and other issues are discussed within the framework of the forum.

Trend news agency, Day.Az and the TURKIC.World media project are the official media partners of the IBF.

