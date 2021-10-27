By Trend

The spending of the state budget of Azerbaijan on judicial and law enforcement spheres in 2022 is expected to exceed 2.36 billion manat ($1.39 billion), Trend reports citing the draft law 'On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022', published in the official press on Oct.27.

Budget spending on the above spheres will grow by 12.9 percent, while in the 2021 budget, it was planned to allocate nearly 2.09 billion manat ($1.23 billion) for this purpose.

In the structure of judicial and law enforcement expenditures in the draft budget for next year, 110.39 million manat ($64.94 million) will be allocated for judicial sphere, 1.77 billion manat ($1.04 billion) - law enforcement agencies, 102.7 million manat ($60.4 million) - prosecutor's authorities, 10 million manat ($5.88 million) - execution of court decisions, 4.39 million manat ($2.58 million) - legal assistance, and 367.3 million manat ($216.06 million) - for other activities related to the judicial and law enforcement spheres, as well as prosecutor's authorities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz