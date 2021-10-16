By Trend

The total volume of funds allocated to fixed capital from all financial sources for the development of the socio-economic sphere of Azerbaijan in the first nine months of 2021 slightly decreased, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee, this figure amounted to 9.56 billion manat ($5.62 billion), down by 8.7 percent on annual basis.

Some 6.4 billion manat ($3.7 billion) or 67 percent of that volume accounted for the construction of production areas, over 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion) or 25.4 percent - construction of service areas, and 727.2 million manat ($427.7 million) or 7.6 percent - for construction of houses.

From January through September this year, investments in the oil sector lowered by 9.7 percent, and in the non-oil sector - by eight percent.

Over 6.3 billion manat ($3.7 billion) or 65.9 percent of the funds allocated to the fixed capital, came from domestic sources, and more than 6.38 billion manat ($3.75 billion), or 66.8 percent – accounted for construction and installation work.

Some 56.9 percent of the total investment in fixed capital fell on funds of enterprises and organizations, 22.3 percent - budget funds, 7.4 percent - extra-budgetary funds, 6.3 percent - bank loans, and 7.1 percent - other funds.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct.15)

