By Trend

Azerbaijan plans to create an electronic portal for transit cargo transportation using the 'single window' principle, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend on October 11.

According to the information, at the meeting chaired by the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Chairman of the Coordinating Council Rashad Nabiyev, it was decided to transfer proposals on tariffs for transit cargo transportation by rail and sea transport, privileges on current tariffs to the secretariat of the Coordinating Council on Transit Freight of Azerbaijan.

It is reported that the portal will contain uniform tariffs for transit cargo transportation by rail and sea transport, for services of seaports and terminals, information on the border crossing procedure, rules and conditions for cargo transportation, including the terms of the contract and the procedure for its conclusion.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz