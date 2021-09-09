By Trend

Azerbaijan has imposed restrictions on the import and transit of live cattle, products, and raw materials of animal origin from the Mongolian region of Dornod, Trend reports, citing the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health, foot-and-mouth disease has been detected in this area of Mongolia.

In order to strengthen control measures, the agency appealed to the State Customs Committee on the issue of taking appropriate actions in connection with vehicles arriving from Mongolia to Azerbaijan, as well as transiting through the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz