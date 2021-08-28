By Trend

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan continues the process of improving and simplifying declaration (reporting) forms to ensure the satisfaction of taxpayers, Trend reports with reference to the service.

Following the analysis carried out by the relevant working group, it was found that due to the expansion of the database, adjustment of the forms of declarations and their applications became necessary, said the service.

As reported, in this regard, changes have been made to the forms, including the rules for drawing up the ‘Declaration on the tax withheld at the source of payment from persons providing real estate’, ‘Declaration on the tax on the extraction of mineral resources’ and their appendices.

The new forms of declarations and the rules for their preparation can be found on the website of the State Tax Service, the message says.

To study the opinions and proposals of taxpayers who work with declaration (reporting) forms, the site has a section ‘Proposals for declaration forms’, the message said.

“Taxpayers can send their proposals on the forms and content of all types of tax returns to the State Tax Service through this section. All proposals are carefully studied and analyzed by the relevant working group,” the message says.

