An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 26.61 manat (0.9 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,964.24 manat, which is 3.6 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 2
|
3,078.777
|
Aug. 9
|
2,957.51
|
Aug. 3
|
3,079.68
|
Aug. 10
|
2,952.59
|
Aug. 4
|
3,081.22
|
Aug. 11
|
2,947.89
|
Aug. 5
|
3,078.92
|
Aug. 12
|
2,979.09
|
Aug. 6
|
3,058.67
|
Aug. 13
|
2,984.12
|
Average weekly
|
3,075.453
|
Average weekly
|
2,964.24
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.0592 manat (2.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.004 manat, which is 7.3 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Aug. 2
|
43.3379
|
Aug. 9
|
40.6181
|
Aug. 3
|
43.0882
|
Aug. 10
|
40.1843
|
Aug. 4
|
43.5498
|
Aug. 11
|
39.7826
|
Aug. 5
|
43.197
|
Aug. 12
|
39.8783
|
Aug. 6
|
42.7022
|
Aug. 13
|
39.5589
|
Average weekly
|
43.175
|
Average weekly
|
40.004
During the outgoing week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 76.37 manat (4.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,705.476 manat, which is 3.4 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Aug. 2
|
1,798.566
|
Aug. 9
|
1,661.03
|
Aug. 3
|
1,795.48
|
Aug. 10
|
1,681.88
|
Aug. 4
|
1,789.73
|
Aug. 11
|
1,710.89
|
Aug. 5
|
1,733.47
|
Aug. 12
|
1,736.18
|
Aug. 6
|
1,709.71
|
Aug. 13
|
1,737.4
|
Average weekly
|
1,765.391
|
Average weekly
|
1,705.476
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 3.65 manat (0.08 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,475.85 manat, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Aug. 2
|
4,566.336
|
Aug. 9
|
4,468.66
|
Aug. 3
|
4,560.49
|
Aug. 10
|
4,453.03
|
Aug. 4
|
4,514.69
|
Aug. 11
|
4,500.27
|
Aug. 5
|
4,508.43
|
Aug. 12
|
4,484.98
|
Aug. 6
|
4,512.18
|
Aug. 13
|
4,472.31
|
Average weekly
|
4,532.425
|
Average weekly
|
4,475.85
