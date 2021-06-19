By Trend

A modern wind-solar hybrid power plant with a capacity of 1.1 megawatts was commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports on June 18 referring to Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

“This factor forms the basis for creating the modern energy infrastructure and ensuring energy security, wind, and solar power plants are being built and put into operation,” Talibov added.

"A wind-solar hybrid power plant is being commissioned for the first time in Azerbaijan,” the chairman of the Supreme Majlis said.

“Today, the main driving force for the development of Nakhchivan is to fully meet the needs for electricity through local production,” Talibov said. “Moreover, more than 50 percent of the needs for electricity in Azerbaijan is met through renewable energy sources.”

“The production of electricity by the State Energy Service of Nakhchivan will allow developing this sphere in the future,” the chairman of the Supreme Majlis added. “Julfa district will serve as the basis for the construction of new wind power plants in the future."

Talibov added that the new power plant will cover more than 10 percent of electricity needs in the Julfa district.

"After the construction of new stations in the future, Julfa district will not need to transport energy from other districts,” chairman of the Supreme Majlis said.

“New jobs will be created, new specialists will be trained, who in the future will be able to manage other stations of the Azerbaijan Republic," Talibov stressed.

