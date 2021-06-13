By Ayya Lmahamad

The number of people employed in Azerbaijan's economy increased by 0.1 percent or 2,300 people, amounting to over 1.6 million people, as of May 1, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

Of the total number of employed, 913,600 citizens work in the public sector and 764,800 in the private sector.

Some 19.7 percent are employed in education, 18.5 percent in trade and repair of transport means, 12.8 percent in industry, 8.3 percent in health care and social services for the population, 7.2 percent in construction, 6.7 percent in public administration and defence, social security, 4.5 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.4 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 3.4 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, 1.7 percent in financial and insurance activities and 13.8 percent in other economic sectors.

It should be noted that the average monthly salary of hired workers decreased by 1.9 percent in January- April this year, bringing the figure to AZN 722.3 ($424.8).

During the reported period, the average monthly nominal salary was higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activity, professional, scientific and technical activity, information and communication, and in transport and storage facilities.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz