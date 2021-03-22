By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 10.69 manat (0.4 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,951,09 manat, which is 1.3 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Mar. 8 - Mar. 15 2,936.17 Mar. 9 2,871.46 Mar. 16 2,947.528 Mar. 10 2,913.05 Mar. 17 2,953.53 Mar. 11 2,943.53 Mar. 18 2,971.36 Mar. 12 2,922.33 Mar. 19 2,946.86 Average weekly 2,912.59 Average weekly 2,951.09

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.1046 manat (0.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.41 manat, which is 1.1 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Mar. 8 - Mar. 15 44.1943 Mar. 9 43.101 Mar. 16 44.5851 Mar. 10 43.862 Mar. 17 44.0632 Mar. 11 44.5573 Mar. 18 44.9057 Mar. 12 44.1691 Mar. 19 44.2989 Average weekly 43.92 Average weekly 44.41

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 2.08 manat (0.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,060.073 manat, which is 2.3 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Mar. 8 - Mar. 15 2,056.45 Mar. 9 1,961.57 Mar. 16 2,070.26 Mar. 10 1,975.69 Mar. 17 2,061.25 Mar. 11 2,064.34 Mar. 18 2,061.32 Mar. 12 2,053.64 Mar. 19 2,054.37 Average weekly 2,013.81 Average weekly 2,060.73

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 543.37 manat (13.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,253.85 manat, which is 7.7 percent more compared to the last week.