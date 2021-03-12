By Ayya Lmahamad

New meteorological radars have been installed in Azerbaijan’s Shamahhi district for the first time in the region.

The inauguration of the meteorological radars in Shamakhi was held on March 9 with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev, Kazakh Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov, U.S. Ambassador Lee Litzenberger, Kazakh Special Equipping company’s Head Aliya Nurakisheva, the leadership of Azhydromet and other officials.

The radars were installed with the technical assistance of the Kazakh Special Equipping company, which exclusively represents the U.S. Baron Services company in the Caucasus and Central Asia, Kazakhstan’s Embassy reported on its official Facebook page.

“This project is the result of successful trilateral cooperation among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and the U.S.,” the embassy reported.

The radars with long-range and advanced technologies enable the government and local authorities to make timely and reliable decisions on early warning of changing weather conditions and natural hazards. In addition, they ensure security in many spheres of life of the state, society and citizens, the report said.

The embassy underlined the radars’ importance for agriculture, the activity of which depends greatly on weather conditions, thereby, ensuring the food security of the country.

Additionally, it was noted that the Kazakh Special Equipping company plans to localize the production of Baron radars in Kazakhstan, to create a center for service, training, research, data processing and modeling of natural situations. This, in turn, will allow for the profitable development of the industry, introduction of advanced technologies, digitization of weather data and improvement of the country's ecology.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz