By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s export-oriented products will be presented at Gulfood 2021 International Food Exhibition to be held in Dubai, the UAE on February 21-25, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) announced on February 10.

At the exhibition, Azerbaijani companies working in the food industry will feature their products at a single national stand "Made in Azerbaijan", organized by AZPROMO.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will be presented at the Gulfood international food exhibition for the fifth time.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev announced earlier that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021, including in an exhibition of food products in Gulfood 2021 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in February 21-25, an exhibition of wine and spirits in Chengdu, China in March 21-27, and in Mosbuild exhibition in Moscow in March 30 till April 2. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports will be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is a joint public-private initiative, established by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan in 2003 with the aim to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz