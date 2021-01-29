The Children's Paralympic Committee (CPC), which has been operating with the support of Azercell since 2014, has continued its activities during the pandemic period. In 2020, the coaches of the committee held virtual trainings and worked with children online, which helped to keep young athletes active and prevent them from depression.

Despite the restrictions, the committee opened regional branches in 2020, namely in Lankaran, Agjabadi, Ganja and Gusar. The branches have already begun working with children who are members of the committee on these regions.

Due to the cancellation of all mass events in our country amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the traditional final competition among young Paralympians did not take place last year. However, the funds allocated for the organization of the Children's Paralympic Games were directed to the purchase of new sports equipment for children - high-quality balls for boccia athletes.

One of the novelties in the activities of the Children's Paralympic Committee in 2020 was the inclusion of winter sports, namely alpine skiing and snowboarding for children. It should be noted that until now, the Children's Paralympic Committee held training camps in 8 kinds of sports, including judo, swimming, para-taekwondo, powerlifting, boccia, handball, table tennis and wheelchair dancing.

The committee also established a "Parents' Club" consisting of parents to attract more athletes to the Children's Paralympic Games.

In 2020, about 40 more children with disabilities joined the CPC. In general, more than 160 children and adolescents with disabilities have been actively involved in mass sports events, local and international competitions in 10 kinds of sports for more than 7 years.

It should be noted that the Children's Paralympic Committee was established in 2013 for the first time in international practice under the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Committee promotes the integration of children with disabilities into society through habilitation and rehabilitation. By supporting this important mission, Azercell Telecom LLC contributes to ensuring the physical health and development of children in our country.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 89.3%; and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator received the title of "The Telecommunication Company of the Year" among hundreds of organizations in the prestigious STEVIE 2020 competition. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.

