Thanks to the might of the national army of Azerbaijan, headed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the long-awaited Great Return to the lands liberated from the Armenian occupation begins, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

He noted that the Ministry of Economy and the Karabakh Revival Fund will provide significant support for Karabakh to become a region with a high level of prosperity.

The Karabakh Revival Fund was established by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated January 4, 2021. The fund will provide financial support for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and turn them into a prosperous region with a stable economy, as well as attracting investments and developing partnerships between the state and the private sector in this area, the necessary campaigning activities within the country and abroad.

Previously, the minister of economy announced the ready concept of restoration and development of the lands liberated from the Armenian occupation. According to Jabbarov, measures taken by the state to restore and develop the liberated territories, as well as the economic potential of these regions, will create a basis for attracting new local and foreign investments, especially in the non-oil sector.

Jabbarov also noted earlier that in order to ensure an integrated approach to the restoration and development of the territories liberated from the occupation, measures are envisaged in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of issues of management, security, and infrastructure, and the subsequent stages - the functioning of social services, restructuring, and development of the economy.

