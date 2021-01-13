By Trend

A meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding was held under the chairmanship of the head of the Supervisory Board Ali Asadov on Jan. 12, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

A meeting was held with the heads of 17 portfolio companies that will be transferred to the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding in 2021.

The progress in fulfilling the tasks assigned to the companies upon the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 5, 2020, as well as other current issues, were discussed.

