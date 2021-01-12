By Trend

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Jan.12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 12 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 33.677 manat or $19.81 (1.08 percent) and amounted to 3,144.9235 manat or $1,849.955 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.8446 manat or 49 cents (2.02 percent) and amounted to 42.7128 manat ($25.12).

The price of platinum increased by 36.193 manat or $21.29 (2.05 percent) and amounted to 1,801.8555 manat ($1,059.915).

The price of palladium increased by 19.193 manat or $11.29 (0.48 percent) and amounted to 4,045.813 manat ($2,379.89).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 22.406 manat or $13.18 (0.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 49.1045 manat or $28.885 (2.8 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 1.9822 manat or $1.166 (4.9 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 46.223 manat or $27.19 (1.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 514.6665 manat or $302.745 (19.6 percent), silver grew by 12.3151 manat or $7.244 (40.5 percent), palladium rose by 469.268 manat or $276.04 (13.1 percent) and platinum increased by 160.9305 manat or $94.665 (9.8 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan. 12, 2021 3,144.9235 42.7128 1,801.8555 4,045.813 Jan. 11, 2021 3,111.2465 41.8682 1,765.6625 4,026.62 Dec. 12, 2020 3,122.5175 40.7306 1,752.751 3,999.59 Jan. 12, 2020 2,630.257 30.3977 1,640.925 3,576.545 Change in a day: in man. 33.677 0.8446 36.193 19.193 in % 1.08 2.02 2.05 0.48 Change in a month in man. 22.406 1.9822 49.1045 46.223 in % 0.7 4.9 2.8 1.2 Change in a year in man. 514.6665 12.3151 160.9305 469.268 in % 19.6 40.5 9.8 13.1

--

