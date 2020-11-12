The victorious Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, has managed to write a new history, and our ancient and eternal land of Azerbaijan, Karabakh, has returned to us!

“Azercell Telecom”, a patriotic company of Azerbaijan, is also contributing to the glorious victory. We are glad and proud to announce that Azercell has already launched the first 4G network in Shusha. After 28 years of longing for Shusha, which is the beating heart of Azerbaijan, our citizens and soldiers who are currently there, can keep in touch with their relatives, as well as use the fastest mobile internet and advanced communication services.

It should be noted that Azercell was the first to establish its mobile network in the liberated territories from the very first day of military operations. The Radio Base Stations installed by Azercell in these native areas support LTE technology.

The company aims to quickly cover all our historical territories freed from occupation with a modern mobile network, as well as to provide uninterrupted communication and innovative services to our compatriots who will soon return to their homelands. The technical infrastructure and LTE network that Azercell has begun to build in Karabakh and surrounding areas will give impetus to the rapid development of these areas.

There will be no point in Azerbaijan without connection!

Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

