Despite the military provocations of Armenia and the coronavirus pandemic, the economy of Azerbaijan continues to develop, said Vusal Gasimli, head of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) during briefing, Trend reports.

“Despite the negative impact of these processes on the country's economy, the pace of development is extremely satisfactory. Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves have grown. Agriculture output grew by 1.4 percent, manat exchange rate remained stable. There is no similar situation in Armenia on any of these points. Although there were tensions, the economy of Azerbaijan was developing normally," Gasimli said.

