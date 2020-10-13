By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan accounted for 19.7 percent of diesel fuel supplies to Georgia during the period of January-September 2020, local media has reported.

During the reporting period Azerbaijan exported 159,300 tons of diesel fuel.

It should be noted that during the reporting period Georgia imported 807,500 tons of gasoline and diesel fuel, which is an increase by 3.6 percent or 28,100 tons compared to the same period of 2019.

Georgia imported the most gasoline and diesel from Russia, import amounting to 250,800 tons.

It should be noted taht Azerbaijan was the fourth largest trading partner of neighbouring Georgia in the period between January and August this year with the trade turnover between the two countries amounting to $594 million in the reporting period. Azerbaijan's share in Georgia's total trade turnover was 8.5 percent.

Thus, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported goods to Georgia worth $309.5 million, which is by 15.7 percent less compared to the same period of 2019. In the meantime, $284.2 million worth goods were exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan, which is by 11.9 percent less compared to the period of January-August 2019.

Additionally, as reported earlier Azerbaijan accounted for 60.4 percent of neighboring Georgia’s exports of bitumen in the period between January-August 2020, and became the country’s largest exporter of bitumen. The country exported 44,000 tons of bitumen to Georgia in the reporting period. In addition, Azerbaijan accounted for 59.7 percent of total electricity imports to Georgia during the reporting period. Thus, Georgia imported 371,3 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan.

Likewise, 9.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been transported to Georgia via the South Caucasus gas pipeline under the Shah Deniz-1 project, since its commissioning.

