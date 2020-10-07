The company uploaded 100 AZN to the mobile balance of each media representative assigned to frontline area

Azercell Telecom, the leading communication provider of the country, continues to support our citizens even in these tense and crucial days for our country. The mobile operator highly values the endeavors of media representatives working hard to promote the armed forces in the liberation of our lands, increasing the fighting and victory spirit, and properly conveying the truth about Azerbaijan to the international community. To support the courageous media representatives, Azercell has transferred 100 AZN to the balance of all reporters, including the whole crew, who have been assigned to the frontline.

Azercell supports our media representatives, acting as invincible warriors of the information war, promptly broadcasting unbiased news from the battle zones to both Azerbaijan and world community. We are waiting for the news of Victory from our pen and word warriors!

Notably, Azercell Telecom has recently transferred 1 million AZN to the Armed Forces Support Fund as a contribution to our National Army. At the same time, our national flag was hung on Azercell Plaza, the headquarters of Azercell Telecom located on Tbilisi Avenue, to express solidarity with our homeland and Armed Forces.

Azercell wishes perseverance, high spirit and health to all sons of Azerbaijan, including its employees, who are currently fighting in the front lines for the victory of our National Army!

Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

