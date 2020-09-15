The company pleased the university entrants of high scores on exams and martyrs’ children on the occasion of the new academic year in the country

The country's leading mobile operator “Azercell Telecom” LLC, committed to its tradition has conducted a range of events on the Knowledge Day. The company has appreciated the efforts of applicants who stood out with the highest results in the final and university entrance exams in the difficult conditions of the pandemic. Based on the list provided by the State Examination Center, the company presented tablets to 10 students with the top results in both exams.

Moreover, the company provided 300 applicants who performed high scores on exam with subscription codes to the popular foreign language learning application Busuu which gives access to the study of 12 foreign languages.

Azercell also made happy the children of the martyrs who died for the motherland in April battles in 2016 and military operations in Tovuz in July this year. Thus, for the children of the martyrs of these battles, who are students of various universities, the company has established a monthly stipend of 300 manats until the end of their education. The children of the military heroes, who have gone into first grade this year, were presented with tablets and various school supplies for better mastering of educational materials in the context of online learning. Note that the lists of children of martyrs were presented by the Public Association "Zəfər".

Azercell Telecom congratulates all schoolchildren and students of the country on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge and wishes them good luck in the new academic year!

One of the important areas of corporate social responsibility of Azercell Telecom is to support the youth education. It is worth mentioning, that the company uploaded 5GB internet package for two month period to the mobile number balance of over 25 000 teaching staff conducting online classes on the “Virtual School”, created by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

