By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s and South Caucasus’ only satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has signed a cooperation agreement with Globecast company.

Under the cooperation agreement Globecast, a global media broadcasting company operating in the field of telecommunication services in Africa, will serve its customers in that region using C-band of Azerspace-1 satellite.

The cooperation with allow Globecast platforms easily receive signals from the Azerspace-1 satellite, which will allow broadcasting of new, sports and special events.

It should be noted that Globecast provides satellite data collection, collection and distribution services in approximately 250 broadcast networks worldwide.

Earlier Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with iSAT Africa company. Under the cooperation agreement, iSAT Africa will meet the growing demand for telecommunications in various parts of Africa with resources from the Azerscpace-2 satellite.

Moreover, Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with Prime African Media Systems company that works in telecommunications and provides satellite solutions and teleport services. Under the cooperation agreement, Prime African Media Systems will broadcast ATN in the West African region, using the bandwidth of the Azerspace-2 satellite, and in the African region, especially in populated areas without a cable network.

Formerly, Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with Space Engineering, a provider of telecommunications and Internet services in the African region. As part of this partnership, Mwangaza TV and radio channels will be broadcast via Azerspace-1 satellite by means of Space Engineering provider.

Azercosmos OJSC also signed a cooperation agreement with TheAngle, a company providing satellite network service in the United Arab Emirates. According to the agreement, the parties will jointly provide reliable communication services in the regions of the Middle East and Europe.

According 2019 results, Azercosmos ranks first among state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector.

Azercosmos OJSC increased by 10.2 percent the volume of its telecommunication and optical satellite services in the period between January and July 2020. Thus, the company carried out export operations worth AZN 28.1 million with 27 countries during the reporting period.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

