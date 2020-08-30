By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Aug. 17
|
1.7
|
Aug. 24
|
1.7
|
Aug. 18
|
1.7
|
Aug. 25
|
1.7
|
Aug. 19
|
1.7
|
Aug. 26
|
1.7
|
Aug. 20
|
1.7
|
Aug. 27
|
1.7
|
Aug. 21
|
1.7
|
Aug. 28
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0135 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0102 manat, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0096 manat (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Aug. 17
|
2.0156
|
Aug. 24
|
2.0052
|
Aug. 18
|
2.0219
|
Aug. 25
|
2.008
|
Aug. 19
|
2.0284
|
Aug. 26
|
2.008
|
Aug. 20
|
2.0141
|
Aug. 27
|
2.0114
|
Aug. 21
|
2.0190
|
Aug. 28
|
2.0187
|
Average weekly
|
2.0198
|
Average weekly
|
2.0102
The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0226 manat, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0006 manat (2.5 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Aug. 17
|
0.0233
|
Aug. 24
|
0.0228
|
Aug. 18
|
0.0231
|
Aug. 25
|
0.0228
|
Aug. 19
|
0.0232
|
Aug. 26
|
0.0226
|
Aug. 20
|
0.0232
|
Aug. 27
|
0.0225
|
Aug. 21
|
0.0230
|
Aug. 28
|
0.0227
|
Average weekly
|
0.0232
|
Average weekly
|
0.0226
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0007 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.231 manat, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0005 manat (0.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Aug. 17
|
0.2307
|
Aug. 24
|
0.2321
|
Aug. 18
|
0.2302
|
Aug. 25
|
0.2304
|
Aug. 19
|
0.2305
|
Aug. 26
|
0.23
|
Aug. 20
|
0.2331
|
Aug. 27
|
0.2311
|
Aug. 21
|
0.2331
|
Aug. 28
|
0.2314
|
Average weekly
|
0.2315
|
Average weekly
|
0.231
