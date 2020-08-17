By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $15.3 billion in the period between January and July, local media has reported with reference to the State Customs Committee.

Some $5.9 billion of trade operations fell on imports and $9.1 billion on exports.

Among the European countries, Italy topped the list for importing Azerbaijani goods, with the trade turnover between the two countries amounting to $2.9 billion. Croatia and Greece ranked second and third with the trade turnover with Azerbaijan reaching $337.5 million and $314.8 million respectively.

Among the CIS countries, Russia accounted for the largest volume of export worth $430.7 million. Ukraine ranked second with exports worth $272.9 million and Belarus ranked third with $66.7 million.

Likewise, Russia was Azerbaijan’s number one importer with the cost of imports amounting to $1.8 billion. Turkey ranked second for the volume of imports ($868.4 million), while China ranked third ($777.1 million).

Additionally, during the reporting period, seaports accounted to $5.2 million of total volume of trade operations. The number of passengers carried by sea increased by 5.4 percent in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

In January-July 2020, 8.1 percent of the country’s exports were shipped by road. As the railway transport carried 3.8 million tons of cargoes, worth $1.4 billion.

Moreover, 39,479 tons of cargo was exported by air, which is by 7,990 tons less than in the same period last year.

Earlier it was reported that during the reporting period, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs carried out trade operations with partners in 167 countries. Goods were exported to 100 countries and imported from 155 countries.

