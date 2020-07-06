By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on July 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 1.7 manat or $1 (0.06 percent) and amounted to 3,015.018 manat ($1,773.54) per ounce.

The price of silver dipped by 0.0012 percent and amounted to 30.6249 manat ($18.01) per ounce.

The price of platinum slid by 1.2155 manat or 71 cents (0.87 percent) and amounted to 1,384.8795 manat ($814.63) per ounce.

The price of palladium slipped by 11.288 manat or $6.64 (0.3 percent) and amounted to 3,259.138 manat ($1,917.14).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 110.211 manat or $64.83 (3.8 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 0.5477 manat or 32 cents (1.8 percent) per ounce, platinum fell by 37.8505 manat or $22.26 (2.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium – by 57.035 manat or $33.55 (1.7 percent).

Precious markets July 6, 2020 July 3, 2020 June 6, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,015.018 3,016.718 2,904.807 -1.7 -0.06 +110.211 +3.8 Silver XAG 30.6237 30,6249 30.076 -0.0012 +0.01 +0.5477 +1.8 Platinum XPT 1,383.664 1,384.8795 1,421.515 -1.2155 -0.09 -37.8505 -2.7 Palladium XPD 3,259.138 3,247.85 3,316.173 11.288 +0.3 -57.035 -1.7

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 6)

