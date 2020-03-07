Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Feb. 24
|
1.7
|
Mar. 2
|
1.7
|
Feb. 25
|
1.7
|
Mar. 3
|
1.7
|
Feb. 26
|
1.7
|
Mar. 4
|
1.7
|
Feb. 27
|
1.7
|
Mar. 5
|
1.7
|
Feb. 28
|
1.7
|
Mar. 6
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0566 manat (3 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8946 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Feb. 24
|
1.8425
|
Mar. 2
|
1.8784
|
Feb. 25
|
1.8412
|
Mar. 3
|
1.8946
|
Feb. 26
|
1.8355
|
Mar. 4
|
1.8974
|
Feb. 27
|
1.8358
|
Mar. 5
|
1.8937
|
Feb. 28
|
1.8352
|
Mar. 6
|
1.9092
|
Average weekly
|
1.838
|
Average weekly
|
1.8946
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.00118 manat (4.4 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0255 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Feb. 24
|
0.0267
|
Mar. 2
|
0.0254
|
Feb. 25
|
0.0268
|
Mar. 3
|
0.0257
|
Feb. 26
|
0.0266
|
Mar. 4
|
0.0258
|
Feb. 27
|
0.0267
|
Mar. 5
|
0.0256
|
Feb. 28
|
0.0265
|
Mar. 6
|
0.0251
|
Average weekly
|
0.0267
|
Average weekly
|
0.0255
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0055 manat (1.9 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2762 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Feb. 24
|
0.2840
|
Mar. 2
|
0.2735
|
Feb. 25
|
0.2825
|
Mar. 3
|
0.2751
|
Feb. 26
|
0.2822
|
Mar. 4
|
0.2780
|
Feb. 27
|
0.2810
|
Mar. 5
|
0.2792
|
Feb. 28
|
0.2813
|
Mar. 6
|
0.2778
|
Average weekly
|
0.2822
|
Average weekly
|
0.2762
