By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 2, compared to the price on March 1, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 65,195 manat and amounted to 2,721 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.9622 manat and amounted to 28.8569 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 7,99 manat and amounted to 1,499 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 257,3 manat and amounted to 4,503 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 2, 2020 March 1, 2020 Gold XAU 2721,649 2786,8440 Silver XAG 28,8569 29,8191 Platinum XPT 1499,23 1491,2400 Palladium XPD 4503,589 4760,9775

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 2)

